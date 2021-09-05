Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 930.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on YALA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

