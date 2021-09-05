Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000.

Shares of PNI stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

