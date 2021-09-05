Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:GATO opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In other news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,770.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,618,673 shares of company stock worth $37,235,313. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

