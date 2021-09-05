Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of BN stock opened at €61.51 ($72.36) on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.34.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

