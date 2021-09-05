Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s previous close.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

KL stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after acquiring an additional 434,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

