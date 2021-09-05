Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period.

NYSE PNI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

