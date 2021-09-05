Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 24th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

