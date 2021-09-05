Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 24th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
