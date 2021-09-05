Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,960 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $110.21 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

