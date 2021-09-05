Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,342 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Equinox Gold worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

