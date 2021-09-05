Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of COWN opened at $36.47 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

