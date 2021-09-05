Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of PROG worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 230,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PROG by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 11.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170,125 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE PRG opened at $47.18 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.