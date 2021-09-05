Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,031 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $289.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.94 and its 200 day moving average is $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

