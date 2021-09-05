Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,037 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,219.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

CRL opened at $449.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $450.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

