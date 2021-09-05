SAFE DEAL (SFD) 1-Day Volume Tops $64,601.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $64,601.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 828,727 coins and its circulating supply is 801,585 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

