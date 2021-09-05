SafeBlast Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $460,283.39 and approximately $147,176.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,679.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $745.36 or 0.01442255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00619541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00374564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00035283 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002776 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

