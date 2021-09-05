SafeBlast Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $455,297.13 and approximately $134,913.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,206.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.41 or 0.01412970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00652437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00381378 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00035742 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

