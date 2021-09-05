salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $320.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.
NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $234.14. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
