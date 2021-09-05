salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $320.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average is $234.14. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

