Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.41. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

