Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 798,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,888,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

MDT opened at $134.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.95. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.