Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

