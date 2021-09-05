Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

