Sandy Spring Bank Sells 3,290 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

