Sandy Spring Bank Sells 843 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $389.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.28. The company has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

