Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 403,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300,886 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDM stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.