Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.