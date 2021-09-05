Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 5.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 2,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

