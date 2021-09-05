Sei Investments Co. Acquires 34,619 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 70.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $217.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.04. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.99 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

