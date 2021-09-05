Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $19,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $222.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.