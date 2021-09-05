Sei Investments Co. Buys 473 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $103.56 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

