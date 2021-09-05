Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Avalara worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avalara by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avalara by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $191.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

