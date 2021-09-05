Sei Investments Co. Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

