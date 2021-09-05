Sei Investments Co. Has $17.72 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

