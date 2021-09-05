Sei Investments Co. Sells 79,371 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.27% of Envista worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NVST stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $644,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,208 shares of company stock worth $2,176,350. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.