Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Get Senior alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Investec upgraded Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Senior has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senior (SNIRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.