SENSO (SENSO) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, SENSO has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. SENSO has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $646,766.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SENSO coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SENSO

SENSO (SENSO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,344 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens. “

SENSO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

