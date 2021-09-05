Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $117.27 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $117.27 million and approximately $809.98 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009025 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

