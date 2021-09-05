Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $117.27 million and approximately $809.98 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

