Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives $45.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of STTK opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $895.96 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $55,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,661.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 94.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 133,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 209,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

