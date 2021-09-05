Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) & CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Head to Head Analysis

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shift Technologies and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 CarLotz 0 2 1 0 2.33

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.57, indicating a potential upside of 80.56%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.07%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Shift Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies -25.94% -85.42% -43.45% CarLotz N/A -33.80% -12.11%

Risk & Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and CarLotz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million 3.47 -$59.15 million ($4.15) -1.94 CarLotz $118.63 million 4.11 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.89

CarLotz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarLotz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CarLotz beats Shift Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

