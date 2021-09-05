ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. 30,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,869. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $440.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,885.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

