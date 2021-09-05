Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

