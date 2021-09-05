Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $507.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.95 million and the lowest is $480.89 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $412.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $261.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its 200-day moving average is $239.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $268.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

