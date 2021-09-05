Signet Financial Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,212. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

