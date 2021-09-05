Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 1.5% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $74.00. 957,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,465. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

