Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.38. 1,255,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,450. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

