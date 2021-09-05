Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,571. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

