Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,040,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

