Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLP. Raymond James cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,656 shares of company stock worth $1,988,472. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 99.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

