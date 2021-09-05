SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $798.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

