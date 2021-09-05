Smartsheet (SMAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.